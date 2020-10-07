2009 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
106760 KMS, No accidents reported, One local Ontario personal use owner since day one ,Good service and undercoating details according to car fax history report ( Spot less report verified ) Phenomenal 6.4 Turbo Diesel Engine 4WD in clean solid low Kms truck, Priced reasonably for today's truck market prices to sell, price including certification, price plus HST plus license fee, We are located at 1820 Shawson Drive Unit # 6 in Mississauga, One block north of 401 of Dixie Road, Two blocks east of Dixie on Shawson Drive, our dealerships offers extended warranties up to three years for extra, We carry large inventory of pick up trucks & Suv's and luxury automobiles, Please look at our mini superstore showroom inventory at our website : MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA
Due to Ontario government Covit-19 protocols we can only see customer by appointments, Please contact us before making arrangements to arrive.
