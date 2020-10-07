Menu
2009 Ford F-250

106,760 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2009 Ford F-250

2009 Ford F-250

FX4 ( Built For Toughest Jobs )

2009 Ford F-250

FX4 ( Built For Toughest Jobs )

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

106,760KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6113181
  • Stock #: 120340
  • VIN: 1FTSW21R89EA24921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,760 KM

Vehicle Description

106760 KMS, No accidents reported, One local Ontario personal use owner since day one ,Good service and undercoating details according to car fax history report ( Spot less report verified ) Phenomenal 6.4 Turbo Diesel Engine 4WD in clean solid low Kms truck,  Priced reasonably for today's truck market prices to sell, price including certification, price plus HST plus license fee, We are located at 1820 Shawson Drive Unit # 6 in Mississauga, One block north of 401 of Dixie Road, Two blocks east of Dixie on Shawson Drive, our dealerships offers extended warranties up to three years for extra, We carry large inventory of pick up trucks & Suv's and luxury automobiles, Please look at our mini superstore showroom inventory at our website :   MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA 

Due to Ontario government Covit-19 protocols we can only see customer by appointments, Please contact us before making arrangements to arrive. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

