|SOLD AS- IS|
AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 
 
PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 
 
You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

2009 Ford Focus

163,004 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Focus

SE | SOLD AS- IS |

12447832

2009 Ford Focus

SE | SOLD AS- IS |

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,004KM
VIN 1FAHP35N99W187467

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1571
  • Mileage 163,004 KM

|SOLD AS- IS|

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today!

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

 

 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering

CD Player

Wheel Covers

AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-279-9990

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

2009 Ford Focus