2009 Ford Focus

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2009 Ford Focus

2009 Ford Focus

SES | COUPE | AUTO | FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS

2009 Ford Focus

SES | COUPE | AUTO | FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8033026
  • Stock #: 2747
  • VIN: 1FAHP33N29W181996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2009 FORD FOCUS COUPE SES AUTO

 $4.995 + taxes & licensing 

 *CERTIFIED*

*KM: 105.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*


 

*FULLY LOADED* 2.0L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, AUX/USB/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…


*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE


COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.


SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.


NO HIDDEN FEES.


WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SES
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

After Hours: 647-992-1287
