Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Accord

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Precision Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit#109, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5657274
  • VIN: 1HGCP268X9A806731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***Start your day to day commute with this super clean 2009 Honda Accord ! In House Financing Available***

you will enjoy Air Conditioning, Dual zone climate control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock, Leather Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, AM/FM radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, I Pod & USB Connection, Fully Loaded, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more.

2009 Honda Accord Only 145,000 KMS for just $8495.00. with Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges, Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer, No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 172,613 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT
 124,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord EX-L
 122,325 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit#109, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory