2009 Honda Accord

171,302 KM

Details Description Features

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

EX-L

EX-L

Location

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,302KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731455
  • Stock #: 139
  • VIN: 1HGCP26879A807836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,302 KM

Vehicle Description

******2009 HONDA ACCORD  AUTO EX-L SEDAN *******

   AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF ,FULLY LOADED .. 

*****CLEAN CARFAX AND NON ACCIDENTAL******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *GREY  with GREY  interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER GROUP, AND MORE…….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 171542 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 6795  (CERTIFIED)*****CLEAN CARFAX ***NON-ACCIDENTAL*****

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2783 DERRY ROAD EAST ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

 

-+

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

