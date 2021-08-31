Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

137,628 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L~ACCIDENT FREE~SUNROOF~LEATHER~CERTIFIED

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L~ACCIDENT FREE~SUNROOF~LEATHER~CERTIFIED

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,628KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7688419
  • Stock #: 808034
  • VIN: 5J6RE48729L808034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 808034
  • Mileage 137,628 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 HONDA CRV-EX-L~ACCIDENT FREE~LEATHER~SUNROOF~4X4~CERTIFIED

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER SEATS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, SUNROOF~HEATED SEATS~LEATHER SEATS

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online 

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Navigation System
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

