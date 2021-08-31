Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Odyssey

257,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,485

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Odyssey

2009 Honda Odyssey

EX,8 PASSENGERS,ALLOYS,POWER SLIDING DOORS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Odyssey

EX,8 PASSENGERS,ALLOYS,POWER SLIDING DOORS

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,485

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7798746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

SOLD AS TRADED, NO WARNING LIGHTS ON, LOTS OF LIFE LEFT IN THIS JAPANESE MACHINE, IT RUNS AND DRIVES STRONG. REAR PASSENGER QUARTER DENTED IN.

CARFAX CANADA Verified, ALL POWERED,A/C,8 PASSENGERS,NO FEES!!! Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

 

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 149,000 KM
$7,985 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Cargo Van L...
 101,000 KM
$13,985 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 172,000 KM
$7,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory