WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣

John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

*264,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$4,999+HST/LICENSING

2009 HONDA RIDGELINE DX

✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty

Included with optional certification for +$999+hst

Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst

As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:"Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999."

  11. 1731147816
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
VIN 2HJYK16479H000966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Honda Ridgeline