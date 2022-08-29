Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

112,000 KM

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GLS | AUTO | HTD SEATS | CRUISE | LOW KM |

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS | AUTO | HTD SEATS | CRUISE | LOW KM |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9112468
  Stock #: 2965
  VIN: KMHDC85E09U047387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

2009 HYUNDAI ELANTRA TOURING GLS AUTO

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 112.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.0L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, A/C,HEATED SEATS, TRACTION CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX/USB INPUT/CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
