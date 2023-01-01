Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
$4,820
$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

213,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10448601
  • Stock #: 5NMSH73E69H234321
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E69H234321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5NMSH73E69H234321
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


NO REGISTRATION FEE.


NO (PLATES) LICENSING FEE.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS


 


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
dvd player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

