Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

209,141 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

209,141KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8513516
  • Stock #: 2148
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E19H285468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2148
  • Mileage 209,141 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A-Line Automotive

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 209,141 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X5 35i
 201,642 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 212,164 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-3734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory