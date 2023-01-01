Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,385

+ tax & licensing
$3,385

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AS IS AS TRADED

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AS IS AS TRADED

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,385

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

LIMITED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SANTA FE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOYS

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!!.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

 

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Sun/Moonroof

Buy From Home Available

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
