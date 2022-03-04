$9,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Infiniti G37
X*LEATHER*SUNROOF*POWER OPTIONS*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8469207
- VIN: JNKCV61FX9M350289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,503 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 INFINITI G37~LEATHER SEATS ~ SUNROOF~NAVIGATION~CERTIFIED~WARRANTY
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
EQUIPPED WITH:
- Premium sound system
- Bluetooth Connection
- Climate Control
- Fog Lamps
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- HID headlights
- Keyless Start
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Passenger Seat
- Rear A/C
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Sunroof
~IN ADDITION THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online/
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com
*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT.
Vehicle Features
