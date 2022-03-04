Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Infiniti G37

186,000 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

Contact Seller
2009 Infiniti G37

2009 Infiniti G37

S,SPORT,BACK-CAM,NAV,NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Infiniti G37

S,SPORT,BACK-CAM,NAV,NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,LOADED

Location

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-869-2555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645240
  • VIN: JNKCV64E29M605357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2009 Infiniti G37 S,...
 186,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 112,000 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2008 Infiniti EX35 A...
 153,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-2555

Quick Links
Directions Inventory