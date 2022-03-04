2009 Infiniti G37

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8645240

8645240 VIN: JNKCV64E29M605357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth

