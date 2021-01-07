Menu
2009 Jeep Patriot

230,764 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

230,764KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6623231
  • Stock #: 2020
  • VIN: 1J4FT28B59D201265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,764 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 3 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE (if purchased at list price)

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

