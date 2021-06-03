Menu
2009 Kia Rio

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

EX | AUTO | AC | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCID

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7172645
  • Stock #: 2714
  • VIN: KNADE223496569706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

2009 KIA RIO EX AUTO

$3.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 110.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*


*LOADED* 1.6L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, BLUETOOTH, AC, HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX INPUT, CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

EX
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

After Hours: 647-992-1287
