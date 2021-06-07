Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kia Rio

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Rio

2009 Kia Rio

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Rio

EX

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7186490
  • Stock #: 5301
  • VIN: knade223996519920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4 CYL., 1.6 LT., GAS SAVER , ACCIDENT FREE , EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT . LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! PRICED TO SELL . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call ( 905 ) 271-9127 , email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2012 Ford Focus SE
 109,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Grand Cher...
 237,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Compass Sp...
 83,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory