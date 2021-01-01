Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA3

316,683 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

GS

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

316,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6344783
  • Stock #: 11429A
  • VIN: JM1BK32F091240808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 316,683 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Sdn Man GS

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gasoli...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

