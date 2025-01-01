$3,800+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA6
GT No Accident BOSE Leather Blind Spot Heated Seats Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
246,893KM
VIN 1YVHP82B695M41556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16971A
- Mileage 246,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Greetings. This 2009 Mazda Mazda6 is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This sedan has 246,893 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Internal Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Blind spot sensor
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Dual front air bags w/passenger sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest & height adjustable headrest
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
18" Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
side sill extensions
P235/45R18 all-season tires
LED taillamps
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunglass Holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Cargo area lamp
Retained accessory pwr
Illuminated lockable glove box
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Ignition key illumination
Anti-theft alarm system
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Front/rear floormats
Integrated rear window antenna
Driver seat memory
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Keyless Start
Pwr front vented & rear solid disc brakes
Engine-speed-sensing pwr rack-and-pinion steering
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Centre console armrest w/dual covered storage compartments
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Suspension
Rear independent E-type multi-link suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
Premium audio system
3.7L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Rear window defroster w/auto shutoff
ISOFIX child safety seat anchors in rear seat (upper & lower type)
Triple-H construction
Crushable brake & accelerator pedal layout
Synthetic leather door trim panels
Leather-wrapped shift knob & parking brake handle
Body-colour sport-type bumpers
Electroluminescent gauges-inc: red night time illumination & dimmer
Dark grey instrument panel insert
Silver coloured door handles
Dual side curtain air bags
Front independent high-mount double wishbone suspension w/coil springs
Integrated child seat anchors
Front/rear side impact door beams
Driver side coin holder w/mat & lid
Dual front map lamps w/sunglass holder
Dual rear map lamps
Front sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors & extensions
Illuminated entry w/fade out
Trunk mounted rear seatback release levers
Pwr moonroof w/global-close function
Body-colour heated auto-dimming pwr mirrors
Variable-intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls
Dual-zone auto climate control w/micron air filter
Sequential welcome illumination
Auto on/off HID headlamps w/auto levelling
Driver's Power Seat
Front adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners, force limiters
6-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, (2) trip odometers, coolant temp, fuel, trip computer
Warning lamps-inc: low windshield washer fluid, low fuel, door ajar, check engine, oil pressure, volts, parking brake, high beam & seatbelts
Dual exhaust mufflers w/bright chrome finishers
AM / FM / CD Player
AM/FM stereo, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, clock, MP3 capability, (6) speakers, auxiliary input, speed sensitive volume control
Heated front bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat, active headrests
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
