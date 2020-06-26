Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,011

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

Contact Seller

$3,011

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,903KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5304989
  • Stock #: 201037A
  • VIN: 1YVHP81A495M16986
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2009 Mazda 6 is a beautiful as traded vehicle. Offers tons of features, space and amazing fuel economy. The perfect combination of fun, utility and practicality. Come in and take advantage of this great vehicle.We offer Peace of Mind inspection and Peace of mind Detailing on all of our As-Traded Units, contact us for further information. VEHICLE SOLD AS IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 85,023 KM
$10,588 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 91,719 KM
$20,388 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 42,502 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

401 Dixie Hyundai

401 Dixie Hyundai

Primary

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

Call Dealer

1-888-668-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-668-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory