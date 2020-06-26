2009 Mazda MAZDA6

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.