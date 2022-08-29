Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

148,424 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

i TOURING*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

i TOURING*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,424KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9048844
  • VIN: 1YVHP82A995M25021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,424 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MAZDA 6 i TOURING~LEATHER SEATS ~ SUNROOF~HEATED SEATS~CERTIFIED

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

EQUIPPED WITH:

  • Power Locks
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Climate Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • HID headlights
  • Keyless Entry
  • Multi-Zone A/C
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POwer Windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Sunroof

 

~IN ADDITION THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT.



 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sun/Moonroof

