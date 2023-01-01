Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA6

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GT | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ONE OWNER | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9761245
  • Stock #: 3033
  • VIN: 1YVHP82A795M02109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

****** SERENA MOTORS ******

2009 MAZDA 6 GT 2.5L AUTO

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM 135.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*ONE OWNER*

*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BOSE AUX/MP3 RADIO, SMART KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE…

  *NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER,

CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES. 


WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

