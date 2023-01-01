2009 Mazda MAZDA6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9761245

9761245 Stock #: 3033

3033 VIN: 1YVHP82A795M02109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.