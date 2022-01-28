Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

150,210 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

B200 Sunroof/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8233656
  • Stock #: 6262
  • VIN: WDDFH33X99J450193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6262
  • Mileage 150,210 KM

Vehicle Description

 Premium Pacakge with Sunroof / Air Conditioning works / Bluetooth / Cruise
Control / Heated Seats and More *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available
*WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED*  Financing options are available. price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium
is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality
per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with
OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. 











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (including non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odour removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC
REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND
NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2007 2011 2010 2008 Hatch B250 Fit Mazda 3 Versa Rondo Mazda 5 Mazda5. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact
dealer for more details

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Rear Airbag
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

