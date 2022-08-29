Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

150,100 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
Capital Motors

416-873-9656

C300 4MATIC LUXURY*PWR OPTIONS*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY

Location

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 9113119
  VIN: WDDGF81X69F241813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MERCEDES C300 4MATIC~LEATHER SEATS ~ SUNROOF~POWER OPTIONS~CERTIFIED~WARRANTY

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

EQUIPPED WITH:

  • Power Trunk
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Climate Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Heated Seat(s)
  • HID headlights
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Multi-Zone A/C
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Rear A/C
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Sunroof
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Harmon Kardon Premium Sound

 

~IN ADDITION THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

