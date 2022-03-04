Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

191,900 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY*POWER OPTIONS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY*POWER OPTIONS

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559398
  • VIN: JA4LS21W79Z601270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER~POWER OPTIONS ~ALLOY WHEELS ~CERTIFIED~WARRANTY***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

EQUIPPED WITH:

  • POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,

 

~IN ADDITION THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66gmail.com

*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Motors

2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 191,900 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda CX-9 Gran...
 215,470 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE...
 116,900 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory