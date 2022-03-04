2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8559398

8559398 VIN: JA4LS21W79Z601270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 191,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Equalizer

