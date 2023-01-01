$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander
XLS-AS-IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
229,049KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9559687
- Stock #: 17132D
- VIN: JA4MT41X69Z606630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,049 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Equalizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
