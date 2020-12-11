Menu
2009 Nissan Versa

193,603 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

POWER OPTIONS I KEYLESS ENTRY I CRUISE I AS IS

2009 Nissan Versa

POWER OPTIONS I KEYLESS ENTRY I CRUISE I AS IS

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,603KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6354128
  Stock #: 9448
  VIN: 3N1BC13E09L477636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9448
  • Mileage 193,603 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.


“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

