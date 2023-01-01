Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

134,000 KM

$11,650

+ tax & licensing
$11,650

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4dr Wgn AWD | LOW KM | Extra Tire

2009 Pontiac Vibe

4dr Wgn AWD | LOW KM | Extra Tire

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$11,650

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162080
  • Stock #: 426716
  • VIN: 5Y2SM67039Z426716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 426716
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 PONTIAC VIBE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 134K!!! AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, A/C, KEY-LESS ENTRY, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXTRA SET OF TIRES ON RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Roof Rack
Cargo area lamp
Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CUP HOLDERS
Remote Fuel Door Release
Driver foot rest
(2) rear coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Tilt & telescopic steering column
60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests
In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet
Electronic immobilizer

Mechanical

Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
All-Wheel Drive
Pwr front & rear disc brakes

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child security rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Safety belts all seating positions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/traction control

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Roof mounted antenna

Powertrain

engine temp

Convenience

Centre console w/storage armrest

Comfort

Air Conditioning w/Clean Air Filter

Additional Features

door ajar
outside temp
pretensioners
ignition key
force limiters
(2) rear
headlamps-on
Maintenance free battery w/run down protection
timer
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system
fuel gauges
low washer fluid level indicator
Rear window defogger w/indicator light
front w/height adjustments
Rear Cargo Organizer
2-tier oversize glove box
Driver & passenger visors w/covered vanity mirrors
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
Driver & front passenger body side airbags
Front passenger flat folding seat w/seatback table surface
Independent double wishbone rear suspension
2.4L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-CYL ENGINE
Instrumentation -inc: analog cluster w/speedometer
Warning system -inc: seat belts
Assist grips -inc: (1) front
Lighting -inc: dome illuminated entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

