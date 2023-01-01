$11,650+ tax & licensing
416-505-3554
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4dr Wgn AWD | LOW KM | Extra Tire
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
$11,650
- Listing ID: 10162080
- Stock #: 426716
- VIN: 5Y2SM67039Z426716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 PONTIAC VIBE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 134K!!! AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, A/C, KEY-LESS ENTRY, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXTRA SET OF TIRES ON RIMS, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-740-9312
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
