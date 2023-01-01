2009 Pontiac Vibe

$11,650 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10162080

10162080 Stock #: 426716

426716 VIN: 5Y2SM67039Z426716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Rack Cargo area lamp Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature Body-colour folding pwr mirrors Interior Tachometer Trip Odometer REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS CUP HOLDERS Remote Fuel Door Release Driver foot rest (2) rear coat hooks Front/rear carpeted floor mats Tilt & telescopic steering column 60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet Electronic immobilizer Mechanical Stainless Steel exhaust system Front & rear stabilizer bars MacPherson strut front suspension Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering All-Wheel Drive Pwr front & rear disc brakes Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child security rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Safety belts all seating positions StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/traction control Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Roof mounted antenna Powertrain engine temp Convenience Centre console w/storage armrest Comfort Air Conditioning w/Clean Air Filter Additional Features door ajar outside temp pretensioners ignition key force limiters (2) rear headlamps-on Maintenance free battery w/run down protection timer Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system fuel gauges low washer fluid level indicator Rear window defogger w/indicator light front w/height adjustments Rear Cargo Organizer 2-tier oversize glove box Driver & passenger visors w/covered vanity mirrors Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist Driver & front passenger body side airbags Front passenger flat folding seat w/seatback table surface Independent double wishbone rear suspension 2.4L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-CYL ENGINE Instrumentation -inc: analog cluster w/speedometer Warning system -inc: seat belts Assist grips -inc: (1) front Lighting -inc: dome illuminated entry

