2009 Pontiac Vibe

245,785 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

No Accident Cruise Control Keyless Entry

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

245,785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162443
  • Stock #: 12277A
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67859Z470617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,785 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Pontiac Vibe is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This hatchback has 243,003 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
2-speed rear wiper

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front & rear disc brakes

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise

Interior

REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Remote Fuel Door Release
Driver foot rest
(2) rear coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Tilt & telescopic steering column
60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests
In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet
Electronic immobilizer
Rear window defogger w/indicator light, timer

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child security rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/traction control
Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters

Seating

Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features

Maintenance free battery w/run down protection
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system
2-tier oversize glove box
Driver & passenger visors w/covered vanity mirrors
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
Driver & front passenger body side airbags
Warning system -inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Lighting -inc: dome illuminated entry, cargo area lamp
Centre console w/storage armrest, cup holders
Assist grips -inc: (1) front, (2) rear
AM / FM / CD Player
Instrumentation -inc: analog cluster w/speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, engine temp, outside temp, fuel gauges, low washer fluid level indicator
1.8L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-cyl engine (N/A w/MX0 5-speed Auto Trans, 1SC Preferred Equipment Group)

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

