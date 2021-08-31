Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Vibe

225,163 KM

Details Description Features

$3,896

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,896

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,896

+ taxes & licensing

225,163KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7809516
  • Stock #: 12016
  • VIN: 5Y2SM67069Z421641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12016
  • Mileage 225,163 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Wgn AWD

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Luggage Rack
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2012 Fiat 500 Lounge
 63,116 KM
$10,396 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L
 187,558 KM
$8,396 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang Ec...
 38,466 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory