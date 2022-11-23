$8,450+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-873-9656
2009 Toyota Camry
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
416-873-9656
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9410941
- VIN: 4T1BE46K99U852682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,334 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 TOYOTA CAMRY LE*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS* 6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C
~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.