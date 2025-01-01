$6,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
S
2009 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,522 MI
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE: 2009 Toyota Corolla S – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient & Certified! 🚗
Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient sedan? This 2009 Toyota Corolla S offers a smooth automatic transmission, a stylish design, and legendary Toyota reliability—all at an unbeatable price!
✅ Key Features:
✔️ Low Mileage – Only 122,500 miles!
✔️ Fuel Efficient – A true gas saver!
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected on the go
✔️ Sunroof – Enjoy fresh air and sunlight
✔️ Power Doors & Locks – Convenience at your fingertips
✔️ Up-to-Date Maintenance – Worry-free ownership
💲 Price: $6,999 + tax & licensing fees
✅ Certified & Road-Ready – Buy with confidence!
💰 Same-Day Financing Approvals – Low-interest rates available!
🔧 Extended Warranty Up to 4 Years – Covers engine & transmission for peace of mind.
🏆 OMVIC-Approved Dealer – Trusted & reliable with 10+ years in business
📍 Location: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 4N1
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Don't miss out on this well-maintained, affordable Toyota Corolla S! Contact us today to schedule a test drive! 🚀
**THIS CAR HAS REBUILT TITLE, PREVIOUS US IMPORT AND OUT OF PROVINCE REGISTRATION.**
VIEW CARFAX REPORT HERE : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JkV5db+yIEYIBeFEPy+0YnaG0b3iiXIk
Vehicle Features
