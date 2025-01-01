Menu
<p><strong>🚗 FOR SALE: 2009 Toyota Corolla S – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient & Certified! 🚗</strong></p><p>Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient sedan? This <strong>2009 Toyota Corolla S</strong> offers a smooth automatic transmission, a stylish design, and legendary Toyota reliability—all at an unbeatable price!</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔️ <strong>Low Mileage</strong> – Only <strong>122,500 miles</strong>!<br />✔️ <strong>Fuel Efficient</strong> – A true gas saver!<br />✔️ <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected on the go<br />✔️ <strong>Sunroof</strong> – Enjoy fresh air and sunlight<br />✔️ <strong>Power Doors & Locks</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br />✔️ <strong>Up-to-Date Maintenance</strong> – Worry-free ownership</p><p>💲 <strong>Price:</strong> <strong>$6,999 + tax & licensing fees</strong><br />✅ <strong>Certified & Road-Ready</strong> – Buy with confidence!</p><p>💰 <strong>Same-Day Financing Approvals</strong> – Low-interest rates available!<br />🔧 <strong>Extended Warranty Up to 4 Years</strong> – Covers <strong>engine & transmission</strong> for peace of mind.</p><h3><strong>Why Buy from Mississauga Auto Group?</strong></h3><p>🏆 <strong>OMVIC-Approved Dealer</strong> – Trusted & reliable with <strong>10+ years in business</strong><br />📍 <strong>Location:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 4N1<br />📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Visit Us:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>Dont miss out on this well-maintained, affordable <strong>Toyota Corolla S</strong>! <strong>Contact us today</strong> to schedule a test drive! 🚀</p><p>**THIS CAR HAS REBUILT TITLE, PREVIOUS US IMPORT AND OUT OF PROVINCE REGISTRATION.**</p><p>VIEW CARFAX REPORT HERE : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JkV5db+yIEYIBeFEPy+0YnaG0b3iiXIk</p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

122,522 MI

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

S

12344607

2009 Toyota Corolla

S

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,522MI
Good Condition
VIN 1NXBU40EX9Z034545

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,522 MI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2009 Toyota Corolla