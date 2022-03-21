2009 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 5 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8742743

8742743 Stock #: 229

229 VIN: 2T1BU40EX9C132962

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 229

Mileage 136,582 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.