2009 Toyota Corolla

136,582 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

S,FOG LIGHTS,CRUISE CONTROL,AUX,CERTIFIED

2009 Toyota Corolla

S,FOG LIGHTS,CRUISE CONTROL,AUX,CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,582KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8742743
  Stock #: 229
  VIN: 2T1BU40EX9C132962

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 229
  Mileage 136,582 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA S, COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND WITH VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 


***FOG LIGHTS****


***POWER WINDOWS***


***CRUISE CONTROL***


*** AUX CONNECTION***


 EQUIPPED WITH FOG LIGHTS ,CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS,, AIR CONDITIONER, RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 


 


 **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 


 


PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 


 


RYDER MOTORS 


 


PHONE 905 208 5000 


 


RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

