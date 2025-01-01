Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=93 data-end=169><strong data-start=93 data-end=167>🚗 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2009 Toyota Matrix Automatic (One Owner) 🚗</strong></p><p data-start=171 data-end=351>Reliable, efficient, and well cared for – this <strong data-start=218 data-end=240>2009 Toyota Matrix</strong> is a <strong data-start=246 data-end=267>one-owner vehicle</strong> with <strong data-start=273 data-end=288>160,500 kms</strong>, offering Toyota’s legendary dependability and practicality.</p><p data-start=353 data-end=729>✅ 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – great on gas & easy to maintain<br data-start=411 data-end=414 />✅ Automatic Transmission – smooth and reliable<br data-start=460 data-end=463 />✅ One Owner – well maintained & gently driven<br data-start=508 data-end=511 />✅ Air Conditioning, Power Windows & Power Locks<br data-start=558 data-end=561 />✅ Cruise Control & Keyless Entry<br data-start=593 data-end=596 />✅ Spacious Hatchback Design with Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=647 data-end=650 />✅ Bluetooth & AUX Connectivity<br data-start=680 data-end=683 />✅ Excellent Condition – clean inside and out</p><p data-start=731 data-end=902>The Toyota Matrix is known for its <strong data-start=766 data-end=824>durability, fuel efficiency, and low cost of ownership</strong>, making it a perfect choice for commuters, students, or first-time drivers.</p><p data-start=904 data-end=1006>💰 <strong data-start=907 data-end=1004>Affordable, dependable, and ready to drive – contact M&L Autos today to book your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1008 data-end=1066>📍 M&L Autos</p><p data-start=1008 data-end=1066>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $999</p>

2009 Toyota Matrix

160,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
13102205

2009 Toyota Matrix

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1761241729374
  2. 1761241729846
  3. 1761241730302
  4. 1761241730731
  5. 1761241731178
  6. 1761241731599
  7. 1761241732039
  8. 1761241732581
  9. 1761241733026
  10. 1761241733471
  11. 1761241733890
  12. 1761241734329
  13. 1761241734816
  14. 1761241735237
  15. 1761241735671
  16. 1761241736123
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KU40E69C134000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TM0900
  • Mileage 160,500 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2009 Toyota Matrix Automatic (One Owner) 🚗

Reliable, efficient, and well cared for – this 2009 Toyota Matrix is a one-owner vehicle with 160,500 kms, offering Toyota’s legendary dependability and practicality.

✅ 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – great on gas & easy to maintain
✅ Automatic Transmission – smooth and reliable
✅ One Owner – well maintained & gently driven
✅ Air Conditioning, Power Windows & Power Locks
✅ Cruise Control & Keyless Entry
✅ Spacious Hatchback Design with Folding Rear Seats
✅ Bluetooth & AUX Connectivity
✅ Excellent Condition – clean inside and out

The Toyota Matrix is known for its durability, fuel efficiency, and low cost of ownership, making it a perfect choice for commuters, students, or first-time drivers.

💰 Affordable, dependable, and ready to drive – contact M&L Autos today to book your test drive!

 

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $999

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix 160,500 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi S6 4dr Sdn for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Audi S6 4dr Sdn 154,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD 158,250 KM $17,499 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2009 Toyota Matrix