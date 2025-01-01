Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=116 data-end=203><strong data-start=120 data-end=203>2009 Toyota Matrix – Reliable 4-Door Hatchback | Warranty & Financing Available</strong></h3><p data-start=205 data-end=403>Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient vehicle? This <strong data-start=260 data-end=282>2009 Toyota Matrix</strong> is a practical and reliable <strong data-start=311 data-end=344>5-passenger, 4-door hatchback</strong>, perfect for daily commuting, students, or small families.</p><p data-start=405 data-end=610>With <strong data-start=410 data-end=424>207,691 KM</strong>, this Matrix runs strong and is known for Toyota’s long-lasting reliability. The vehicle will come <strong data-start=524 data-end=564>freshly detailed and fully certified</strong>, so it’s road-ready and clean inside and out.</p><h4 data-start=612 data-end=640><strong data-start=617 data-end=640>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h4><ul data-start=641 data-end=908><li data-start=641 data-end=661><p data-start=643 data-end=661>✅ <strong data-start=645 data-end=654>Year:</strong> 2009</p></li><li data-start=662 data-end=697><p data-start=664 data-end=697>✅ <strong data-start=666 data-end=681>Make/Model:</strong> Toyota Matrix</p></li><li data-start=698 data-end=736><p data-start=700 data-end=736>✅ <strong data-start=702 data-end=717>Body Style:</strong> 4-Door Hatchback</p></li><li data-start=737 data-end=768><p data-start=739 data-end=768>✅ <strong data-start=741 data-end=753>Seating:</strong> 5 Passengers</p></li><li data-start=769 data-end=798><p data-start=771 data-end=798>✅ <strong data-start=773 data-end=785>Mileage:</strong> 207,691 KM</p></li><li data-start=799 data-end=825><p data-start=801 data-end=825>✅ <strong data-start=803 data-end=823>Freshly Detailed</strong></p></li><li data-start=826 data-end=851><p data-start=828 data-end=851>✅ <strong data-start=830 data-end=849>Fully Certified</strong></p></li><li data-start=852 data-end=880><p data-start=854 data-end=880>✅ <strong data-start=856 data-end=878>Warranty Available</strong></p></li><li data-start=881 data-end=908><p data-start=883 data-end=908>✅ <strong data-start=885 data-end=908>Financing Available</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=910 data-end=1068>The Toyota Matrix is well-known for its <strong data-start=950 data-end=1026>excellent fuel economy, low maintenance costs, and versatile cargo space</strong>, making it a smart and affordable choice.</p><p data-start=1070 data-end=1144>📞 <strong data-start=1073 data-end=1144>Contact us today to book a test drive or discuss financing options!</strong></p><p data-start=1214 data-end=1326>📍 <strong data-start=1217 data-end=1236>Visit Us Today:</strong><br data-start=1236 data-end=1239><strong data-start=1239 data-end=1265>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1265 data-end=1268>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12<br data-start=1301 data-end=1304>Mississauga, Ontario</p><p data-start=1328 data-end=1431>📞 <strong data-start=1331 data-end=1345>Call/Text:</strong> 905-808-1198<br data-start=1358 data-end=1361>📩 <strong data-start=1364 data-end=1382>Message us now</strong> to schedule a test drive or request more info!</p>

2009 Toyota Matrix

207,691 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
13339895

2009 Toyota Matrix

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1766189922
  2. 1766189916
  3. 1766189918
  4. 1766189921
  5. 1766189922
  6. 1766189922
  7. 1766189922
  8. 1766189913
  9. 1766189922
  10. 1766189922
  11. 1766189920
  12. 1766189922
  13. 1766189923
  14. 1766189923
  15. 1766189923
  16. 1766189918
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,691KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU40E19C173481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,691 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Matrix – Reliable 4-Door Hatchback | Warranty & Financing Available

Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient vehicle? This 2009 Toyota Matrix is a practical and reliable 5-passenger, 4-door hatchback, perfect for daily commuting, students, or small families.

With 207,691 KM, this Matrix runs strong and is known for Toyota’s long-lasting reliability. The vehicle will come freshly detailed and fully certified, so it’s road-ready and clean inside and out.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • ✅ Year: 2009

  • ✅ Make/Model: Toyota Matrix

  • ✅ Body Style: 4-Door Hatchback

  • ✅ Seating: 5 Passengers

  • ✅ Mileage: 207,691 KM

  • ✅ Freshly Detailed

  • ✅ Fully Certified

  • ✅ Warranty Available

  • ✅ Financing Available

The Toyota Matrix is well-known for its excellent fuel economy, low maintenance costs, and versatile cargo space, making it a smart and affordable choice.

📞 Contact us today to book a test drive or discuss financing options!

📍 Visit Us Today:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, Ontario

📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
📩 Message us now to schedule a test drive or request more info!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 0 $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto EX-L for sale in Mississauga, ON
2008 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto EX-L 176,345 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic 4dr Man DX-G for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Honda Civic 4dr Man DX-G 201,000 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2009 Toyota Matrix