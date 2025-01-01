$6,950+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,691 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient vehicle? This 2009 Toyota Matrix is a practical and reliable 5-passenger, 4-door hatchback, perfect for daily commuting, students, or small families.
With 207,691 KM, this Matrix runs strong and is known for Toyota’s long-lasting reliability. The vehicle will come freshly detailed and fully certified, so it’s road-ready and clean inside and out.Vehicle Highlights:
✅ Year: 2009
✅ Make/Model: Toyota Matrix
✅ Body Style: 4-Door Hatchback
✅ Seating: 5 Passengers
✅ Mileage: 207,691 KM
✅ Freshly Detailed
✅ Fully Certified
✅ Warranty Available
✅ Financing Available
The Toyota Matrix is well-known for its excellent fuel economy, low maintenance costs, and versatile cargo space, making it a smart and affordable choice.
📞 Contact us today to book a test drive or discuss financing options!
📍 Visit Us Today:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11–12
Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
📩 Message us now to schedule a test drive or request more info!
Vehicle Features
