2009 Toyota Venza
4dr Wgn V6 AWD | Fully Loaded! | Extra Tires!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$14,150
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 TOYOTA VENZA AWD WITH ONLY 122K!! FULLY LOADED! ALL 4 EXTRA WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS! BACK-UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! PUSH-BUTTON START! JBL SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER INTERIOR, TRUNK SHADE COVER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
