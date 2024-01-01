Menu
2009 TOYOTA VENZA AWD WITH ONLY 122K!! FULLY LOADED! ALL 4 EXTRA WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS! BACK-UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! PUSH-BUTTON START! JBL SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER INTERIOR, TRUNK SHADE COVER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 416-505-3554 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM 

RAHMAN MOTORS 
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. 
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2009 Toyota Venza

122,000 KM

$14,150

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$14,150

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,000KM
VIN 4T3BK11A79U014910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA VENZA AWD WITH ONLY 122K!! FULLY LOADED! ALL 4 EXTRA WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS! BACK-UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! PUSH-BUTTON START! JBL SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER INTERIOR, TRUNK SHADE COVER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
Illuminated Entry
Garage Door Remote
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Cargo area tie down rings
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
gas shock absorbers
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
P245/50R20 all-season tires

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
(1) rear
water & outside temp
de-icer
dust
pollen
sequential shift mode
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning
low fuel & washer fluid
multi info display
remote release in cargo area
vertical headrests adjustment
20 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support
deodourising air filter
Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT)
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension w/coil springs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

