$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Toyota Venza
XLE
2009 Toyota Venza
XLE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,086KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T3BK11A59U025517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 09TV17
- Mileage 148,086 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2010 Toyota Venza XLE AWD- PANORAMIC SUNROOF- LEATHER AND NAV.
Seller: Mississauga Auto Group
Vehicle Details:
- Year: 2010
- Make: Toyota
- Model: Venza
- Trim: XLE
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Mileage: 148,000 KMS
- Color: BLACK
- Price: $11,999 + TAX
- CERTIFICATION FEE $999
Features:
- Engine: 6-cylinder
- Transmission: Automatic
- Interior: WHITE LEATHER
- Exterior: BLACK
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for Enhanced Stability
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Driver’s Seat
- 19-inch Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- AM/FM/CD Audio System with 6 Speakers
Safety Features:
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Front and Side Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Backup Camera (if applicable)
Condition:
- Well-maintained
- Clean title
-
Contact Information:
- Location: Mississauga Auto Group, 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, UNIT#11-12, MISSISSAUGA
- Phone: 905-808-1198
-
Additional Notes:
- Financing options available
- Extended warranty available
- Trade-ins welcome
- CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tavwOqjlrUepAOHm9poazbTON83kr7Ui
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 130,200 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 71,304 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2006 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sdn Auto 301,500 KM $3,699 + tax & lic
Email Mississauga Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Mississauga Auto Group
(905) 808 1198
2009 Toyota Venza