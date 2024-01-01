$10,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Venza
LE PLUS
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 09TV04
- Mileage 174,622 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2009 Toyota Venza 4 CYLINDER- AWD- LEATHER ANDCERTIFIED !!
Seller: Mississauga Auto Group
Vehicle Details:
- Year: 2009
- Make: Toyota
- Model: Venza
- Trim: XLE
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Mileage: 174,000 KMS
- Color: BLACK
- Price: $10,500 + TAX & LISENCING FEE - SAFETY CERTIFIED
-
Features:
- Engine: 6-cylinder
- Transmission: Automatic
- Interior: WHITE LEATHER
- Exterior:BROWN
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for Enhanced Stability
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Driver’s Seat
- 19-inch Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- AM/FM/CD Audio System with 6 Speakers
Safety Features:
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Front and Side Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Backup Camera (if applicable)
Condition:
- Well-maintained
- Clean title
-
Contact Information:
- Location: Mississauga Auto Group, 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, UNIT#11-12, MISSISSAUGA
- Phone: 905-808-1198
-
Additional Notes:
- Financing options available
- Extended warranty available
- Trade-ins welcome
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/fr/?id=g3LCE4U145olGbMiOflV%2FE4DYQuyJ7p9
