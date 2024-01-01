Menu
2009 Toyota Venza

174,622 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Venza

LE PLUS

2009 Toyota Venza

LE PLUS

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,622KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BE11AX9U002404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 09TV04
  • Mileage 174,622 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2009 Toyota Venza 4 CYLINDER- AWD- LEATHER ANDCERTIFIED !!

Seller: Mississauga Auto Group

Vehicle Details:

  • Year: 2009
  • Make: Toyota
  • Model: Venza
  • Trim: XLE
  • Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Mileage: 174,000 KMS
  • Color: BLACK
  • Price: $10,500 + TAX & LISENCING FEE - SAFETY CERTIFIED
  •  

Features:

  • Engine: 6-cylinder
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Interior: WHITE LEATHER
  • Exterior:BROWN

Key Highlights:

  • All-Wheel Drive for Enhanced Stability
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Power Driver’s Seat
  • 19-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cruise Control
  • AM/FM/CD Audio System with 6 Speakers

Safety Features:

  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front and Side Airbags
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Backup Camera (if applicable)

Condition:

  • Well-maintained
  • Clean title
  •  

Contact Information:

  • Location: Mississauga Auto Group, 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, UNIT#11-12, MISSISSAUGA
  • Phone: 905-808-1198
  •  

Additional Notes:

  • Financing options available
  • Extended warranty available
  • Trade-ins welcome

 

CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/fr/?id=g3LCE4U145olGbMiOflV%2FE4DYQuyJ7p9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

2009 Toyota Venza