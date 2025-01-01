$5,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Venza
No Accident Dual Zone Climate Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
324,511KM
VIN 4T3BK11A49U023371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20050
- Mileage 324,511 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This SUV has 324,366 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Garage Door Remote
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Cargo area tie down rings
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter
Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CARGO LAMP
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
20" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
P245/50R20 all-season tires
Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
Seating
Cloth Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted antenna
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
