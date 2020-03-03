Menu
2009 Volkswagen City Golf

Hatch

2009 Volkswagen City Golf

Hatch

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

$5,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,650KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4729257
  • Stock #: 15766D
  • VIN: 9bwel41j694015920
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

