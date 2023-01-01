Menu
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

160,000 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Sedan 4dr 2.5L Auto Comfortline

Location

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10070451
  • Stock #: 005701
  • VIN: 3VWJM71K89M005701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 VOLKWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE, ONLY 160K! 2.5L POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, HEATED SEATS! POWERED SEAT! KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, VEHICLE SOLD AS IS!


The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


CALL AT 647-740-9312


VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM


RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

null

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Auxiliary input jack
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Lockable glove box
brake wear indicator
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
Front seatback storage pockets
outside temp display
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
(2) front cupholders
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests
Blue instrument gauge illumination
Pollen Filter
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
(2) front/(2) rear assist handles
Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases w/valet lockout
Storage compartment inside front centre armrest
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/removable storage divider
Climatic climate control
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome window trim
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Chrome front grille
Tinted green glass
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Heated washer nozzles
P195/65HR15 all season spare tire w/steel wheel
Body-colour bumpers w/textured black front/rear valances

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front seat belt height adjusters
Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Dual-note horn
Front active head restraints
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Driver/front passenger airbags w/buckle switch sensor
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front-wheel drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Dual exhaust tips
Electromechanical variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Additional Features

(2) reading
rear dome
cargo area
front pretensioners
front load limiters
2.5L DOHC SMPI 20-valve I5 engine
Premium VII AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (10) speakers
Rear ventilation in centre console
Heated height-adjustable front bucket seats w/8-way manual adjuster
driver pwr recline
driver/passenger adjustable lumbar
lockable headrests
driver-side sliding
Lighting -inc: front dome w/time delay
handbrake lever

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

