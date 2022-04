2009 Volkswagen Routan

$8,350 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497524

8497524 Stock #: 579299

579299 VIN: 2V8HW34X69R579299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front/rear floor mats Leather-wrapped shift knob Conversation mirror Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front-wheel drive Pwr steering 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Exterior Dual sliding doors Variable Intermittent Wipers Pwr Heated Mirrors All-season tires Comfort Tri-Zone Climate Control Safety Driver/front passenger airbags Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Additional Features Driver & passenger vanity mirrors Leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel Remote central locking system 1st/2nd row pwr windows 3rd row pwr vent windows 4-wheel anti-lock breaks 4.0L 6-cyl engine Front overhead console w/2 reading lamps 16 steel wheels w/full wheel cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.