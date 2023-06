2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10054743

10054743 Stock #: 526441

526441 VIN: WVGBV95N59W526441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger Front & Rear Floor Mats Engine Immobilizer Pwr windows Anti-theft alarm system ambient temp display (3) 12V pwr outlets Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Head Curtain Airbags rear solid disc brakes Electronic Parking Brake Front side thorax airbags Front airbags Exterior Fog Lamps Heated pwr mirrors All-season tires Mechanical Pwr steering Front & rear stabilizer bars Independent McPherson strut front suspension Independent 4-link rear suspension 6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic 2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine 4MOTION all-wheel drive Power Options Pwr front vented Additional Features OD Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors 40/20/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/slide & fold-flat armrest & adjustable backrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.