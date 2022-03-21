Menu
2010 Audi S4

82,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Audi S4

2010 Audi S4

QUATTRO | AUTO | TOP OF THE LINE | ONE OWNER

2010 Audi S4

QUATTRO | AUTO | TOP OF THE LINE | ONE OWNER

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8788526
  • Stock #: 2921
  • VIN: WAUFGDFL3AA180551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 AUDI S4  QUATTRO AUTO

$19.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 82.000*

*ONE OWNER*

*FULLY LOADED* 3.0L SUPERCHARGED  AWD,  AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, HEATED POWER MEMORY LEATHER  SEATS, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS,  BLUETOOTH, AUX/MP3 RADIO,  KEYLESS ENTRY, TWO SET OF KEYS AND MORE…

  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
