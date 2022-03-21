$19,995+ tax & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Audi S4
QUATTRO | AUTO | TOP OF THE LINE | ONE OWNER
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
- Listing ID: 8788526
- Stock #: 2921
- VIN: WAUFGDFL3AA180551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***** SERENA MOTORS *****
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2010 AUDI S4 QUATTRO AUTO
$19.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 82.000*
*ONE OWNER*
*FULLY LOADED* 3.0L SUPERCHARGED AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, HEATED POWER MEMORY LEATHER SEATS, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, BLUETOOTH, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, TWO SET OF KEYS AND MORE…
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
