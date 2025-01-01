Menu
<p>Desirable straight inline 6 cylinder engine, balck on black AWD Xdrive, GPS System, Parking distance Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel,  USB, BLue tooth and Auxiliary Connectivity, low kilometer vehicle, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Administration fee, and Omvic fee. This vehicle was involved in an accident and repaired to the specs. For more detailed information please call 90 5823 5535  or email us at sales at mac.ca.</p>

2010 BMW 5 Series

112,700 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2010 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

2010 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,700KM
Good Condition
VIN WBANV1C59AC158810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2010 BMW 5 Series