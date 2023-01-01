$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2010 BMW X3
XDRIVE30I Panoramic Roof Heated Seats Bluetooth
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
95,247KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9486720
- Stock #: 10905A
- VIN: WBXPC9C47AWJ31906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,247 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This 2010 BMW X3 delivers it all; agility, design, unparalleled performance, intelligent innovations, and the versatility of a Sports Activity Vehicle. Each of its elements work together to make it the perfect travel companion for wherever you want to go. Experience what it truly means to own a compact luxury crossover that is built to perfection.This SUV has 95,247 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Rear roof spoiler
Halogen free-form fog lights
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Coded driveaway protection
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
Front/rear reading lights
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox
Panoramic Roof
air
cruise
tilt
Bluetooth
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Dual-resonance intake system
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Twin chrome exhaust tips
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Body-colour pwr heated blue-tinted mirrors
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Dashboard centre storage compartment
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Titanium light trim
Front footwell lights
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Cup holders integrated in front/rear armrests & front fascia
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Front chrome grille w/titanium kidney bars
Pwr panorama sunroof
Black side window frame trim on lower portion
Chrome plated door entry sills w/"BMW"
3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory, active headrests
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation
Integral 4-link rear suspension
3.0L DOHC 24-valve 260-HP I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
AM / FM / CD Player
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, (8) speakers w/(2) subwoofers,auxiliary audio input in armrest storage
BMW assist w/Bluetooth wireless technology -inc: 1 year safety & security subscription, auto collision notification, customer relations function, emergency request, roadside assistance, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC)
