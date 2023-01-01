2010 BMW X3

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 2 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9486720

9486720 Stock #: 10905A

10905A VIN: WBXPC9C47AWJ31906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,247 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Front/rear crumple zones SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Interlocking door anchoring system Front side-impact airbags Tire pressure warning (TPW) Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system Battery safety terminal (BST) Rollover Sensor Collapsible tube crash technology All-position 3-point safety belts Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector Safety belt force limiters Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable) Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rails REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Compact Spare Tire Body-colour door handles Rear roof spoiler Halogen free-form fog lights Adaptive brake lights White turn signal indicator lenses Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Tilt/telescopic steering column Coded driveaway protection Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close Cruise control integrated in steering wheel Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover Front/rear reading lights Check control vehicle monitoring system 4-function on-board computer Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers Locking illuminated glovebox Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Mechanical Front/rear stabilizer bars Electronically-controlled engine cooling 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Dual-resonance intake system 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Double-pivot strut-type front suspension xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split Twin chrome exhaust tips Additional Features Tool kit in luggage compartment Body-colour pwr heated blue-tinted mirrors Tailgate w/low-loading sill 4-channel FM diversity antenna system Dashboard centre storage compartment 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Titanium light trim Front footwell lights Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts Front/rear centre armrests w/storage Cup holders integrated in front/rear armrests & front fascia Service interval display w/km-to-service readout Front chrome grille w/titanium kidney bars Pwr panorama sunroof Black side window frame trim on lower portion Chrome plated door entry sills w/"BMW" 3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory, active headrests Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation Integral 4-link rear suspension 3.0L DOHC 24-valve 260-HP I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic AM / FM / CD Player Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, (8) speakers w/(2) subwoofers,auxiliary audio input in armrest storage BMW assist w/Bluetooth wireless technology -inc: 1 year safety & security subscription, auto collision notification, customer relations function, emergency request, roadside assistance, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC)

