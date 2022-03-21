$12,490+ tax & licensing
416-857-0095
2010 Buick Enclave
, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, SUPER LOW KMS, CERT
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8867186
- VIN: 5GALVAEDXAJ161856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 BUICK ENCLAVE, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, SUPER LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
7 PASSENGERS
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
NO ACCIDENT
ONE OWNER
VERY LOW KMS
REMOTE START
POWER TRUNK
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
VERY WELL MAINTAINED WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY
Comes with the following options:
BLUETOOTH – POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
