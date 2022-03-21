Menu
2010 Buick Enclave

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, SUPER LOW KMS, CERT

, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, SUPER LOW KMS, CERT

Location

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8867186
  • VIN: 5GALVAEDXAJ161856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BUICK ENCLAVE, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, SUPER LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

7 PASSENGERS

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

NO ACCIDENT

ONE OWNER

VERY LOW KMS

REMOTE START

POWER TRUNK

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

VERY WELL MAINTAINED WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

