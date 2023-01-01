$11,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Cadillac CTS
Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L AWD
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
$11,499
- Listing ID: 9723841
- Stock #: 116164
- VIN: 1G6DC5EG5A0116164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CADILLAC CTS AWD WITH ONLY 106K!!! FULLY LOADED!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MEMORY SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
