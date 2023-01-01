Menu
2010 Cadillac CTS

106,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2010 Cadillac CTS

2010 Cadillac CTS

Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L AWD

2010 Cadillac CTS

Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.0L AWD

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9723841
  • Stock #: 116164
  • VIN: 1G6DC5EG5A0116164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CADILLAC CTS AWD WITH ONLY 106K!!! FULLY LOADED!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MEMORY SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C,  BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child security rear door locks
Internal manual trunk entrapment release handle
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/OnStar buttons

Interior

Tachometer
rear window defogger
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cargo convenience net
universal home remote

Mechanical

Compact Spare Tire
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Battery run down protection
All-Wheel Drive

Windows

Window Lockout

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar-Ray tinted glass
perimeter lighting
LED tail lamps

Seating

Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Comfort

Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filtration

Security

Vehicle theft deterrent electronic immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Convenience

Front floor console w/shifter & dual cupholders

Additional Features

driver info centre
Coolant Temp Gauge
passenger lockout
flash-to-pass
fuel gauge
Oil Pressure Gauge
performance shift status
LCD display configuration
remote activation verification
auto door lock settings
chime volume
Roof-mounted communications/GPS antenna
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger automatic airbag suppression
Front/rear outboard roof-mounted side-impact head curtains
lower child seat LATCH system
Wiper-activated headlamps w/Twilight Sentinel
Folding body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Cruise control w/speed resume
Retained accessory pwr (pwr to radio/windows/sunroof after key off)
Rear window integral antenna
3-point seat belts for all positions w/front pretensioners
StabiliTrak vehicle stability enhancement system w/full range traction control
4-wheel anti-lock vented disc brakes w/panic brake assist
dynamic rear brake proportioning
Driver/front passenger sliding visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
4 wheel independent
Dual stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tips
ANALOGUE SPEEDOMETER
3.23 ratio
front window express-up w/pinchguard
outside mirror position
radio/HVAC
Child seat anchors -inc: (3) top tethers
Steering wheel controls -inc: controls for audio & HVAC systems
programmable functions for fan
phone end
available navigation repeat
Pwr windows -inc: all window express-down
Personalization system -inc: (2) memory settings for seat/exit position
Programmable features -inc: twilight delay
12V aux outlets in centre stack
inside & rear of centre console
Axle Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

