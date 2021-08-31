Menu
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

159,888 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7681678
  • Stock #: 11922A
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F55A7104526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,888 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Sdn LT w/1SA

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Trip Computer
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
SECURITY ALARM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Head Air Bag
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

