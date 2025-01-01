Menu
AS-IS 2010 CHEVROLET EQUINOX FWD 4DR 2LT
NO ACCIDENT HISTORY
ONE OWNER
LOW MILEAGE
ALLOY WHEELS
LEATHER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
POWER LOCKS
TPMS SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTERY
POWER WINDOWS
2 KEYS
AIR CONDITIONING
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. 
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2CNALPEW7A6389399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

 

AS-IS 2010 CHEVROLET EQUINOX FWD 4DR 2LT

NO ACCIDENT HISTORY

ONE OWNER

LOW MILEAGE

ALLOY WHEELS

LEATHER SEATS

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS

POWER LOCKS

TPMS SYSTEM

KEYLESS ENTERY

POWER WINDOWS

2 KEYS

AIR CONDITIONING

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. 

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 437 962 7777 ADDRESS: UNIT 38, 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

